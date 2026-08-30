Tracy (neck) is on the Giants' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official site report.

The decision regarding Tracy's place on New York's roster was tied to uneven play in the preseason, the recent arrival of veteran RB Najee Harris to the position group, and a neck injury that he picked up in the team's exhibition finale. Having said that, he's among the backfield options along with No. 1 Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary and Harris. It's perhaps a vote of confidence for the third-year pro, but because the other three are healthy, Tracy may be hard-pressed for a regular role early on this season.