Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Tracy (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Tracy has yet to resume practicing since dislocated his right shoulder in the Giants' 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 21. With reports suggesting that Tracy will need 2-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery from the injury, he's on track to miss a second straight game Sunday in New Orleans, though the running back could have a shot at playing in the Giants' Week 6 matchup with the Eagles next Thursday. Tracy's upcoming absence this weekend should once again clear the way for rookie Cam Skattebo to take on a leading role out of the backfield.