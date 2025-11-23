Tracy rushed 20 times for 62 yards and caught three of four targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.

Tracy had six more rushing attempts than Devin Singletary, and Singletary wasn't targeted while Tracy contributed with catches of 42, 20 and six yards. The Giants will likely continue to mix both running backs in against the stout New England run defense in Week 13, but Tracy has established himself as the 1A backfield option with 269 scrimmage yards over the past two games. Tracy still has only one touchdown this season.