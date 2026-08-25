I ranked Luther Burden ahead of Chris Olave, and that may have been irresponsible. To be fair, Burden did have the same number of 20+ yard gains as Olave last year. That's kind of insane, right? Burden played less than half of the snaps. Olave was the focal point of his offense.

Ben Johnson is obsessed with getting explosive plays. And I'm obsessed with getting Ben Johnson players on my Fantasy teams. Maybe you can get both Olave and Burden! You might not have to draft Burden ahead of Olave, in fact, you probably should not do that in most situations. Especially with a groin injury, Burden has a decent probability of falling to Round 5 or later.

I ranked Burden ahead of Olave because I believe he's a better pick. I want you to know that you can take Burden ahead of Olave if you feel the need. I have conviction that Burden has a strong chance to be a Fantasy Football league-winner. So, if I'm picking at the 3-4 turn, I am faced with a tough choice. Do I let Burden slide and wait all the way until the back of Round 5 to hopefully land him? I have him ranked as a top-30 player. Do I really try to get cute and land him at pick 60? I'm just going to take him in Round 4.

These are my rankings. I aggressively target upside in drafts. If I can thread a needle and upside at a discount while also landing strong early-round picks (ie grabbing Olave ahead of Burden and then landing Burden a round later than I was going to select him), great. That sounds great. That's not how every draft is going to go, though, so it is important that I'm able to make a stand on players when I need to.

I have conviction on several players, so you'll find them ranked significantly above consensus. I'll list them below. You do not have to draft them where I have them ranked.

Top-200 (Half-PPR)

RB Rankings

WR Rankings

TE Rankings

QB Rankings

Superflex Rankings

Check out who's on the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Jacob and the entire Fantasy Football Today team!

Players who I have ranked way above consensus

(they're basically free in drafts)

+222 - Eli Raridon (NEP - TE)

+211 - Jaylin Noel (HOU - WR)

+196 - Adam Randall (BAL - RB)

+193 - Jack Bech (LVR - WR)

+142 - Michael Mayer (LVR - TE)

+130 - Ryan Flournoy (DAL - WR)

+122 - Rashod Bateman (BAL - WR)

+115 - Caleb Douglas (MIA - WR)

+115 - Chris Bell (MIA - WR)

+104 - Kimani Vidal (LAC - RB)

+104 - Demond Claiborne (MIN - RB)

+104 - Devaughn Vele (NOS - WR)

+92 - Emmett Johnson (KC - RB)

+91 - Cyrus Allen (KC - WR)

Players who I have ranked considerably above consensus

(you can probably wait multiple rounds later than where I have these players ranked and still land them in drafts)

+73 - Zachariah Branch (ATL - WR)

+71 - Germie Bernard (PIT - WR)

+69 - Gunnar Helm (TEN - TE)

+69 - Pat Bryant (DEN - WR)

+58 - Malik Washington (MIA - WR)

+58 - MarShawn Lloyd (GB - RB)

+55 - Ja'Kobi Lane (BAL - WR)

+50 - Tre Harris (LAC - WR)

+50 - Kaelon Black (SF - RB)

+49 - Jonah Coleman (DEN - RB)

+49 - Terrance Ferguson (LAR - TE)

+45 - Josh Downs (IND - WR)

+45 - Jayden Reed (GB - WR)

Players who I have ranked at least a full round above consensus

+37 - Jakobi Meyers (JAC - WR)

+36 - Michael Pittman Jr. (IND - WR)

+36 - Stefon Diggs (WAS - WR)

+36 - Chris Rodgriguez Jr. (JAC - RB)

+33 - KC Concepcion (CLE - WR)

+31 - Quentin Johnston (LAC - WR)

+31 - Malik Willis (MIA - QB)

+28 - Luther Burden (CHI - WR)

+25 - Christian Watson (GB - WR)

+24 - Chris Godwin (TB - WR)

+24 - Rachaad White (WAS - RB)

+22 - Jonathon Brooks (CAR - RB)

+21 - Mike Evans (TB - WR)

+19 - Jordan Addison (MIN - WR)

+18 - Aaron Jones (MIN - RB)

+18 - Kyler Murray (MIN - QB)

+18 - Jauan Jennings (MIN - WR)

+17 - Jaylen Waddle (DEN - WR)

+15 - Davante Adams (LAR - WR)

+15 - Makai Lemon (PHI - WR)

+14 - Parker Washington (JAC - WR)

+13 - Rome Odunze (CHI - WR)

+12 - D'Andre Swift (CHI - RB)

+12 - Sam LaPorta (DET - TE)