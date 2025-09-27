Jaguars' Austin Trammell: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars elevated Trammell from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Trammell will provide extra depth at receiver for Jacksonville as Dyami Brown is currently questionable with a shoulder injury. This is the first time the team has elevated Trammell, and they will be able to do so two more times this season following Sunday's matchup.