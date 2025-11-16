Thomas (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Though Thomas was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, he ultimately didn't display enough progress in his recovery from a low-grade high-ankle sprain to avoid a second straight missed game. With Thomas sidelined, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington will likely serve as Jacksonville's top two wideouts, and Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick could also see their profiles in the passing game expand.