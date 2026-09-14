Thomas brought in all three targets for 40 yards in the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Jacksonville.

Thomas was left out of the fun when it came to Trevor Lawrence's four touchdown passes, but the third-year wideout did finish tied for second in receiving yards and targets on the Jaguars while also serving as the runner-up in receptions. Thomas had an inconsistent first season in head coach Liam Coen's offense a year ago, but his efficient showing Sunday qualifies as an encouraging start for 2026 despite the modest yardage total. Thomas will have a formidable challenge on his hands next Sunday, however, as the Jaguars travel to Denver for a showdown against the stingy Broncos defense.