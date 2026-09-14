Coach Liam Coen said Monday that Thomas (shoulder) will be limited in practice this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was briefly forced from Sunday's win over the Browns but was able to return and finished with three catches for 40 yards on three targets. Coen expects Thomas to play next Sunday against the Broncos despite the shoulder issue, but the matchup will be much tougher on paper. Behind Parker Washington in the pecking order for targets, Thomas is shaping up as a WR4 fantasy bet moving forward.