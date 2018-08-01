Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Looks sharp at practice
Chark was impressive at Wednesday's practice, beating star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown and later catching a deep pass from backup quarterback Cody Kessler, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Selected 61st overall in April's draft, Chark figures to enter his rookie season with a small role on offense, as the Jaguars also added Donte Moncrief (knee) to a receiving corps that returns Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. While the rookie probably offers the highest long-term ceiling of the bunch, he's been getting most of his snaps at training camp with the second-team offense, even as Lee and Moncrief have both missed some practice time. Chark might push for a role in the red zone, where his 6-foot-3 frame theoretically could make up for a lack of route-running polish.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...