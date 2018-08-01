Chark was impressive at Wednesday's practice, beating star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown and later catching a deep pass from backup quarterback Cody Kessler, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Selected 61st overall in April's draft, Chark figures to enter his rookie season with a small role on offense, as the Jaguars also added Donte Moncrief (knee) to a receiving corps that returns Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. While the rookie probably offers the highest long-term ceiling of the bunch, he's been getting most of his snaps at training camp with the second-team offense, even as Lee and Moncrief have both missed some practice time. Chark might push for a role in the red zone, where his 6-foot-3 frame theoretically could make up for a lack of route-running polish.