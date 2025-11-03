Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cleveland (ankle/knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Cleveland suffered a pair of injuries late in the contest, and his status for the rest of the game is up in the air. In his absence, Chuma Edoga is a top candidate to see an increase in workload on the offensive line.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Cleared to play against Houston•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Set to suit up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Questionable against Detroit•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Won't play against Minnesota•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Dealing with minor injury•