Etienne (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) have both been cleared after logging three limited practice sessions. Etienne has worked ahead of Tuten for most of the season, but they split the backfield workload nearly evenly in Jacksonville's Week 11 win over the Chargers prior to Tuten's exit from the game in the second half. Jacksonville has found success with a run-heavy approach in recent weeks, and the Jaguars are unlikely to deviate from that game plan against a Cardinals team that has allowed five total touchdowns to running backs over the past two weeks.