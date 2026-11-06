Mitchell and Omar Cooper will be the Jets' top wide receivers with Garrett Wilson (concussion) unavailable for Sunday's game at Kansas City, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Mitchell is coming off the best performance of his career -- a 7-141-1 receiving line on 26 routes (nine targets) in last week's 38-33 loss to Las Vegas. Cooper also ran 26 routes but finished without a target, despite topping 100 yards in back-to-back games beforehand. Both wide receivers now have a big opportunity with Wilson out of the lineup against a Kansas City defense that's missing cornerbacks Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and L'Jarius Sneed (IR - knee).