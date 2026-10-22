Mitchell (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After sitting out the Jets' last four games due to a finger injury he ultimately addressed with surgery, Mitchell has been back on the field as a limited participant for the team's first two Week 7 practice sessions. Given the length of his absence, Mitchell may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Prior to getting hurt, Mitchell had been operating as the Jets' No. 2 receiver and logged a 9-123-0 receiving line on 15 targets through the team's first two contests.