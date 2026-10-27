Mitchell failed to haul in any of his three targets during the Jets' 28-25 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Mitchell was cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a finger injury. However, the third-year pro was unable to connect with Geno Smith during Sunday's loss, and Mitchell's 26 offensive snaps were third-most among Jets wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson (50) and rookie Omar Cooper (38). Mitchell logged 15 targets through the first two games of the regular season prior to his injury, but his offensive opportunities figure to be limited while competing for targets against Wilson, Cooper and tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq. The Jets will stay home for Week 8 against the Raiders, whose defense has given up the second-most passing touchdowns (16) this season.