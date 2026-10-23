Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Mitchell (finger) will play Sunday against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After missing the Jets' last four games, Mitchell will return to the lineup for New York's divisional matchup with Miami. It's unclear at this point what Mitchell's return to the lineup will mean for rookie Omar Cooper, as the two have been healthy and available for a total of five snaps together this season. The Dolphins have been good against opposing wide receivers, mainly because other teams have just been able to run on them voluminously in positive game scripts.