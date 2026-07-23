Jets' Geno Smith: Locked in atop depth chart

Smith is the clear top quarterback for the Jets, but a battle between Bailey Zappe, Cade Klubnik and Brady Cook is ongoing for the second spot on the depth chart, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Smith will likely dominate first-team reps leading up to the regular season, but the Jets will use training camp and preseason play to evaluate their backup options. Of the team's other quarterbacks, Klubnik probably has the best chance of seeing the field eventually in 2026, as the Jets could be motivated to evaluate their 2026 fourth-round pick in meaningful game situations if the team falls out of playoff contention again on the heels of a 3-14 season in 2025.