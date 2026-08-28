Smith will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Smith and most of the Jets' starters will sit out Friday's contest as the team prepares for Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13. The quarterback played the opening drive of the team's preseason win over Pittsburgh on Aug. 21, completing all seven of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. That will end up being the only action he sees during the preseason, and Week 1 will be his first regular-season start with the Jets since 2016.