New York agreed to terms Wednesday on a trade with the Eagles, sending Michael Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metchie handled a depth role for Philadelphia across seven regular-season appearances to open the 2025 campaign, in which span he secured all four of his targets for 18 yards. The 2022 second-round pick, who began his NFL career with Houston, will now get a chance to compete for a depth role in a Jets wide receiver corps that desperately needs additional playmakers behind No. 1 option Garrett Wilson (knee). Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard, Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith represent Metchie's top competition with his new team.