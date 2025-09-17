Reynolds (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds hasn't practiced since last Thursday, putting him potentially at risk of missing a second consecutive game and being forced to sit out Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, in which Tyrod Taylor is slated to start in place of an injured Justin Fields (concussion). When healthy Week 1, Reynolds secured two of three targets for 18 yards while playing 97 percent of offensive snaps.