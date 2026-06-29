Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Expected to be ready for camp

Sadiq (abdomen) is expected to be ready for training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Sadiq missed OTAs and minicamp due to hernia surgery, which stemmed from a college injury that the Jets said they were aware of when they drafted Sadiq with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq will have to play catch-up once healthy, but offensive coordinator Frank Reich has a plan for getting the athletic tight end up to speed. Reich views Sadiq as a mismatch for defenders due to the rookie's mix of speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) and size (6-foot-3, 241 pounds).