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Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Expected to be ready for camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sadiq (abdomen) is expected to be ready for training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Sadiq missed OTAs and minicamp due to hernia surgery, which stemmed from a college injury that the Jets said they were aware of when they drafted Sadiq with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq will have to play catch-up once healthy, but offensive coordinator Frank Reich has a plan for getting the athletic tight end up to speed. Reich views Sadiq as a mismatch for defenders due to the rookie's mix of speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) and size (6-foot-3, 241 pounds).

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