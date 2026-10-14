Sadiq (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, head coach Aaron Glenn said prior to practice that Sadiq remains in the five-step concussion protocol, but the rookie tight end apparently made enough progress to get in some on-field work during the Jets' first Week 6 session. Sadiq will still need to upgrade to full practice participation by Friday in addition to receiving the green light to play from an independent neurologist in order to clear the protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots. Mason Taylor would be in line to serve as the Jets' top pass-catching option at tight end if Sadiq can't gain clearance.