Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Sadiq remains in concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sadiq was unable to return to Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns after exiting in the third quarter and getting diagnosed with a concussion. He'll likely need to get in some form of practice Thursday and/or Friday in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in order to exit the five-step protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots. If Sadiq isn't available to play this weekend, Mason Taylor would be in line to serve as the Jets' top pass-catching tight end.