Becton (knee) will play Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Becton has been dealing with a knee issue that has left him limited at the start of camp. However, the 2020 first-round selection will play in the Hall of Fame game Thursday against the Browns. He'll be working to earn the team's starting duties at right tackle.
More News
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Participating in team drills•
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Misses practice with knee soreness•
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Full go ahead of 2023•
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Expected back for training camp•
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Not available to start OTAs•
-
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Fifth-year option not exercised•