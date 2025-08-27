default-cbs-image
Poyer is expected to join Buffalo's practice squad, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Poyer didn't garner any interest in free agency after a 2024 campaign with Miami during which he started 16 games and posted 98 tackles but had just three passes defensed, no interceptions and no sacks. The 34-year-old safety's best football is behind him, but Buffalo's safety play was shaky in the preseason, so perhaps Poyer will get a chance at some point in 2025 to add to his career total of 107 regular-season appearances with the Bills.

