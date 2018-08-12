Kalu was let go by the Titans on Sunday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Kalu signed with Tennessee back an May as an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska. He'll look to catch on as a depth safety or cornerback with another club in 2018.

