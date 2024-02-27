Hutchinson recorded 51 tackles with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended and one interception over 17 games in 2023.

Quickly ascending to the upper echelon of defensive ends, Hutchinson tied for sixth in sacks and second in pass breakups among all defensive linemen. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was also a force in run defense for a Lions unit that finished near the top of the league in most run-defense metrics, like yards per rush allowed (3.7) and rushing yards per game allowed (88.8). However, an inability to find a pass-rushing complement to the newly-minted Pro Bowler has hindered a Lions defense that finished with the ninth-fewest sacks (51) in 2023. It is not unrealistic to think Hutchinson's production could improve if the Lions can find a worthy sidekick this offseason.