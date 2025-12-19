Lions' Amik Robertson: Questionable with hand issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (hand) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Robertson has been wearing a club on his injured hand, leading to limited practice designations throughout the week. The slot cornerback has yet to miss a game this year and will likely play through the injury Sunday, as the Lions' playoff hopes are on the line. If the 27-year-old is unable to play or cannot play his normal snap share, Avonte Maddox may be tasked with some defensive snaps at slot cornerback in Sunday's game.
