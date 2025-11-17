TeSlaa failed to catch his only target in Sunday night's 16-9 loss to the Eagles.

TeSlaa and the rest of the pass-catchers for the Lions had a rough time getting going with quarterback Jared Goff completing just 14 of his 37 pass attempts. TeSlaa has high potential, but he's yet to have a multi-catch performance this season, and the wide receiver has now reeled in just one pass over the last five games combined. The 23-year-old logged 20 snaps on offense Sunday, and his highest total of the year was 25 offensive snaps in Week 6 against the Chiefs, limiting his overall upside this season.