TeSlaa's strong performance in training camp and the preseason contributed to Detroit's decision to trade Tim Patrick to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the Lions' preseason finale 26-7 loss to Houston, in which TeSlaa caught both his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown, that the 2025 third-round pick is "going to have some growing pains" but that "we're very pleased with where he's at after six weeks of camp" and "if you took most receivers, he'd be in the upper echelon of those, as far as development" at this stage of his rookie season. Patrick operated as the No. 3 receiver for Detroit much of last season, and his departure now leaves that role up immediately for grabs between TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond.