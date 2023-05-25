Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Williams (suspension) is "miles ahead of where he was last year" and praised his activity in OTAs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Williams wasn't able to participate in last year's offseason activities due to a torn ACL, but per Twentyman he's now made significant improvements, with Campbell singling out his route running in particular. The speedster's ACL recovery hindered his production as a rookie, limiting him to just one catch (a 41-yard touchdown) in six appearances, in addition to one carry that went for another 40 yards. Now back to full health, Williams' big-play skillset could set him up as an extremely productive contributor in Detroit's offense alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he'll first need to fully serve his six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's gambling policy.