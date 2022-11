Reynolds (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reynolds returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant before sitting out again Friday to close out the week. He thus appear no better than 50/50 ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and there's also the possibility of added target competition with DJ Chark (ankle) recently designated to return from injured reserve.