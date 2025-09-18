default-cbs-image
Coach Dan Campbell said Davenport (shoulder) will not practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davenport was injured in last Sunday's win over the Bears. Campbell said he won't know Davenport's status for Monday night's game against the Ravens until later this week. Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyler Lacy are candidates for increased playing time if Davenport is unable to play against Baltimore.

