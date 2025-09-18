Lions' Marcus Davenport: Will not practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Campbell said Davenport (shoulder) will not practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davenport was injured in last Sunday's win over the Bears. Campbell said he won't know Davenport's status for Monday night's game against the Ravens until later this week. Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyler Lacy are candidates for increased playing time if Davenport is unable to play against Baltimore.
More News
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Exits again with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Looking impressive in training camp•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Participating in OTAs•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Gets one-year deal with Detroit•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Moves to IR•