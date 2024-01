LaPorta was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

LaPorta previously tended to a strained calf Weeks 6 and 7, but the issue didn't impact his availability for game days, as he logged at least a 70 percent snap share on both occasions. No matter, with a new health concern in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday against the Vikings, who contained him to three catches (on three targets) for 18 yards in Week 16.