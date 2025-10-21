LaPorta finished with three receptions on as many targets for 15 yards in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

LaPorta came out of Monday's primetime matchup with his worst receiving line of the season. The 24-year-old's targets and yardage both represented new lows in seven starts this year. LaPorta's dud comes on the heels of the tight end's best two fantasy outings in which he scored a touchdown apiece, so managers should hang tight through the Lions' upcoming bye week. Detroit resumes play against Minnesota on Nov. 2 in Week 9.