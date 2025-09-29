LaPorta recorded three receptions on four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

LaPorta remained a relative priority in the Detroit offense -- he finished third on the team in targets behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams -- but he turned in another underwhelming performance. Despite logging a reception of 27 yards just before halftime, he now has less than 40 receiving yards in three of four games this season. LaPorta has also yet to score, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs instead dominating touches near the end zone.