Paulsen was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paulsen has been buried on the depth chart all season, and has failed to see the field as a result. Thus, there is no surprise that the Texans have ultimately opted to part ways with the veteran tight end. He is now free to look for a new gig.

