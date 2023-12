The Rams reverted Crosby to the practice squad Monday.

Crosby was inactive for Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens. Lucas Havrisik ended up having his best performance of the season as he connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries. It's likely that Havrisik's job is safe for at least one more week, though Crosby will be on standby should the former underperform.