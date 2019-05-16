Longacre visited the Ravens this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens are looking for veterans to help with their pass rush, as they also have taken a look at Pernell McPhee this week. Longacre has spent the first four seasons of his carer with the Rams, but his last two came on one-year deals. He appeared in 13 games in 2018 but recorded just 17 total tackles and one sack.

