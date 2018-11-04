Longacre (concussion) has returned to Sunday's game against the Saints, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Longacre was evaluated for a concussion after exiting the Week 9 matchup due to a head injury, but appears to have passed all tests and has returned to the field. He'll return to his role as a rotational pass rusher for the remainder of Sunday's contest.

