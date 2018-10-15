Rams' Matt Longacre: Experiencing back spasms
Head coach Sean McVay said Longacre experienced back spasms during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.
Longacre exited the game in the first half and didn't return. This situation may very well be minor, but it's concerning nonetheless considering the linebacker underwent back surgery late last season.
