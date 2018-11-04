Longacre is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Longacre left the field during the first half of Sunday's contest after sustaining a head injury. If the rotational linebacker is unable to return Week 9, one of John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Hager or Ramik Wilson could receive increased defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories