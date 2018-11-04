Rams' Matt Longacre: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Longacre is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Longacre left the field during the first half of Sunday's contest after sustaining a head injury. If the rotational linebacker is unable to return Week 9, one of John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Hager or Ramik Wilson could receive increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Experiencing back spasms•
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Records sack in third preseason game•
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Suffers biceps injury•
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Doing full-team scrimmage work•
-
Rams' Matt Longacre: Limited in offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...