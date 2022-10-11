site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: matthew-wright-returns-to-practice-squad-519701 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Matthew Wright: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2022
at
7:11 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wright reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad.
In Week 5's matchup against the Raiders, Wright made one of his two field goal attempts for 59 yards but missed his attempt from 41. The 26-year-old kicker also made all three of his extra point attempts. Wright will have one more attempt for activation while on the Chiefs' practice squad in 2022.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read