Wright reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wright converted both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his PATs after being elevated to Kansas City's active roster in Week 4. The 26-year-old joined the Chiefs' practice squad last Tuesday to serve as the team's backup kicker behind Harrison Butker (ankle), who sat out for the third week in a row Sunday. Wright will now be eligible for two more game-day activations while on Kansas City's practice squad this season.