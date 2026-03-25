Harris (Achilles) is slated to visit Seattle on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris is roughly six months removed from suffering a torn left Achilles that preemptively ended his 2025 campaign with the Chargers in Week 3, and agent Doug Hendrickson shared a video via his personal social media accounts on Monday of the 28-year-old running back looking well while sprinting on a treadmill. The Seahawks would make for an enticing landing spot for Harris, as the team lost Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL undergone in February. As such, free-agency signee Emanuel Wilson and George Holani represent the top competition for offseason backfield reps in Seattle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Harris also has a visit lined up with the Raiders, where a clear need for depth behind Ashton Jeanty exists.