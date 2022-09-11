Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards and an interception in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings. He also was sacked four times and lost a fumble.

Rodgers saw rookie Christian Watson drop a would-be touchdown on his first play, setting the stage for another disappointing season opener. The signal-caller was intercepted just before halftime, then began the second half by fumbling while being crunched on a sack. With superstar wideout Davante Adams gone, it was tailback AJ Dillon who led the Packers in receiving Sunday, leaving plenty for Rodgers and company to work on ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Bears.