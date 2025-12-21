Cox (groin) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox is set to see his first game since being moved to injured reserve Sept. 11. The defensive end will return just in time to reinforce a Packers defensive line that is reeling at the loss of Micah Parsons (ACL). Cox could receive some rotational snaps at defensive end behind Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare. Arron Mosby, and Lukas Van Ness.