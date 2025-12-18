Packers' Brenton Cox: Could return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cox (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Cox was once again a full participant in practice and has the potential to be activated off injured reserve for Saturday's divisional contest. The defensive end has seen just eight defensive snaps this season, but with the season-ending injury to Micah Parsons (ACL) in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Week 16 is the perfect time for Cox to return to the Packers' defensive end room.
More News
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Won't play at Denver•
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Designated to return from IR•
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Brenton Cox: Records 4.0 sacks on limited snaps•