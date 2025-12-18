Cox (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox was once again a full participant in practice and has the potential to be activated off injured reserve for Saturday's divisional contest. The defensive end has seen just eight defensive snaps this season, but with the season-ending injury to Micah Parsons (ACL) in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Week 16 is the perfect time for Cox to return to the Packers' defensive end room.