Oliver did not participate in Thursday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Oliver is competing for a depth defensive end spot on the Packers' 53-man roster, and he's missing out on valuable practice reps while working through his hamstring injury. The rookie fifth-rounder is unlikely to be available for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, but he could aim to suit up for the Packers' second exhibition game against the Colts on Aug. 16.