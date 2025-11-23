Wilson rushed 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in both targets for 18 yards in the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Wilson drew the start in place of Josh Jacobs (knee) and handled a workload befitting his sidelined teammate, as the former logged a career-high carry total. Wilson clawed his way to his first career 100-yard game in the process, and he got into the end zone on a pair of one-yard scoring runs in the first and third quarters. Jacobs has a decent chance to be available for a critical road matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving, but if the latter is held out, the Packers will certainly have confidence in Wilson's ability to handle a lead-back role for a second straight game.