Wilson had three carries for five yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Wilson suited up for a regular-season game for the first time, and after losing five yards on his first attempt he did at least rack up 10 yards on his next two totes. He finished second among Packers in carries, but he did not do much even with Aaron Jones (hamstring) out of action. Wilson could wind up being a healthy scratch again if Jones is able to return in Week 3.